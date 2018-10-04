3-day grand wedding expo to begin on Oct 5 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Event Managers Association (TEMA) is organising a three-day wedding expo here, claimed to be the grandest In South India from October 5.

It is expected to bring together event management professionals in 100 stalls showcasing wedding planners, planners and decorators, fashion and lifestyle, flowers, gems and jewellery, beauty and cosmetics, matrimonial bureaus, wedding cards, photographers and caterers and entertainers, project chairman V C Sree Shailam told reporters here today.

A plethora of events like fashion show would add to the glitz and glamour and seminars and guest lectures from the leaders of the wedding event industry would help people stay update.

A wedding summit, ‘Beyond Business’, is to be held on October 6, where the legends of the industry would share their stories of passion. Carnivals are being held on all the days to enhance the wedding experience and around 10,000 visitors are expected.

It is being organised in association with Event & Entertainment Management Association of India and supported by IESA Chennai Chapter and Thamizhaga Hire Goods Owners Association. It is powered by Ragavendra Decorators and co-sponsored by Viswa and Devji.

The participants include Sumangali Jewellers, Jewel One, Subbu Decorators, TARA Diamond Jewellery, Shree Maruthi Printers, Colour Pencil, Vasavi Decorations, Gayathri Events, Mass1 Decors, The FHOTO, Flora Wedding Planners, The Photo Today,.

Indo American Chamber of Commerce TN branch chief A Shaktivel will inaugurate the expo along with CII Coimbatore Zone chairman M Ramesh in the presence Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, president V Lakshminarayanasamy, Tirupur Exporters Association president

Raja M Shanmugham andOlirum Erodu Foundation president M Chinnasami.