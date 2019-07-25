Coimbatore : 3 killed, 1 injured in car-bus collision

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were killed and another injured, when the car in which they were travelling in rammed onto a Government bus near Dharapuram in Tirupur District.

All of them, hailing from Dindigul, were coming to Tirupur from Nilakottai, when the mishap occurred at Kathapullapatti, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Srivalan, Sivanesan and Suresh Pandi while the injured Raja Pandi is undergoing treatment at Dharapuram Government hospital, they said.,

Further investigations are on.