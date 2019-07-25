  • Download mobile app
25 Jul 2019, Edition - 1472, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Want to withdraw plea for floor test: 2 Karnataka MLAs to SC
  • NDA Govt have rejected the intolerance charges under their regime in India.
  • UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to chair Congress MP meet.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : 3 killed, 1 injured in car-bus collision

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2019

Coimbatore : Three persons were killed and another injured, when the car in which they were travelling in rammed onto a Government bus near Dharapuram in Tirupur District.

All of them, hailing from Dindigul, were coming to Tirupur from Nilakottai, when the mishap occurred at Kathapullapatti, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Srivalan, Sivanesan and Suresh Pandi while the injured Raja Pandi is undergoing treatment at Dharapuram Government hospital, they said.,

Further investigations are on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿