3 killed, two injured in van-goods vehicle collision

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed and two others injured, when an omni van collided against a goods vehicle near Pollachi Tuesday.

According to the police, Sampathkumar was bringing his wife Baby Kamalam, hailing from Udumalpet, to Coimbatore for her hospitalisation.

As the van reached Kolarpatti near Pollachi, it collided head on with a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing Sampathkumar and driver Velusamy on the spot.

The seriously injured Kamalam died on way to the Government Hospital in Pollachi, they said.

Kamalam’s sister, who was in the van, was admitted with injuries in a private hospital, while the goods vehicle driver was undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital., they said