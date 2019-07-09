  • Download mobile app
10 Jul 2019, Edition - 1457, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Give Rs 18k cr bank guarantee to travel abroad: HC to Naresh Goyal
  • 620 sewer cleaners killed since 1993, most in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat
  • SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft’s landing gear door at Kolkata airport, dies
Travel

Coimbatore

3 killed, two injured in van-goods vehicle collision

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2019

Coimbatore : Three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed and two others injured, when an omni van collided against a goods vehicle near Pollachi Tuesday.

According to the police, Sampathkumar was bringing his wife Baby Kamalam, hailing from Udumalpet, to Coimbatore for her hospitalisation.

As the van reached Kolarpatti near Pollachi, it collided head on with a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing Sampathkumar and driver Velusamy on the spot.

The seriously injured Kamalam died on way to the Government Hospital in Pollachi, they said.

Kamalam’s sister, who was in the van, was admitted with injuries in a private hospital, while the goods vehicle driver was undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital., they said

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿