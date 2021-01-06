3 more held in Pollachi sexual assault case

Covai Post Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation made three more arrests in the Pollachi sexual assault case that sent shockwaves through the state.

On February 12, 2019, a woman lodged a complaint with the Pollachi East Police alleging that she had been abducted and gang-raped. Subsequently, Vasant Kumar, Sabarirajan and Satheesh were arrested by the police on March 3, 2019. Thirunavukarasu, who is considered the main culprit, was caught on March 11, 2019. One Manivannan surrendered in the court.

During the investigation, it came to light that several of these young women were taken to a farm house, raped and intimidated into the video being taken of the gang-rape. The case was transferred to the CBI, and all five are under investigation.

Two years after the CBI had filed the chargesheet, three more persons were arrested including an AIADMK leader in Pollachi. The three new accused have been identified as Heran Paul (29), Babu alias Bike Babu(27), and Arulanantham (34). All three have been remanded to judicial custody until January 20.

Arulanantham has been expelled from the AIADMK.

Sabarirajan, Satheesh, Thirunavukarasu, Vasant and Manivannan, who were arrested in the case, are lodged in the Salem Central Jail