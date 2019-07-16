3 of a family commit suicide; money for last rites handed over earlier

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three members of a family have committed suicide, not before handing over money to a relative to perform last rites in Managalam in nearby Tirupur district.

According to police, 70-year-old Durairaj, was staying with his son Gopalakrishnan and daughter Selvi in Chinnakalipayalam area.

Selvi was estranged from husband and her 22-year-old son had committed suicide by hanging a few months ago, upsetting the entire family. Gopalakrishnan, aged 37 was also upset as he could not get married, police said.

Gopalakrishnan on Monday morning had met his younger sister, residing in nearby Iduvai and handed over the house document and Rs.30,000, saying that the money can be used for any emergency, police said.

On return, Gopalakrishnan committed suicide by hanging in his house, Durairaj and Selvi consumed poison as part of their plan to end their lives, police said.

Coming to know about the incident, neighbours took the father and daughter to the Government hospital there, where Durairaj was declared brought dead.

Selvi, who was undergoing treatment, died Tuesday morning, they said.

Little did the sister know that the money given by her brother was for the funeral and last rites of the family, police added