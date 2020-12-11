3 police stations to get more personnel to check crime

Covai Post Network

The police department has decided to depute 10 cops each from the armed reserve police to Saravanampatti, Peelamedu and Singanallur stations in order to curb the rise in crimes in the extended areas of the city.

The above-mentioned stations fall under the east sub-divisions of the city police. Deputy Commissioner of Police G Stalin said that beat patrolling will be intensified in the three police station limits. The cops will be employed in a bid to conduct beat patrolling as well as vehicle checks as the stations cover vast newly developed areas.

Last month, burglars made away with 10 sovereigns of gold and 2 kg silver from a jewellery shop in Saravanampatti. Several chain snatching incidents were reported in Ganapathy area and Peelamedu as well.