Coimbatore : A three-year-old girl child was found dead in a bush in Saravanampatti area early Monday.

The body of the girl which bore injuries all over was noticed by passersby, police said.

Investigations are on to determine if this was a case of murder or of hit and run even as the child’s mother was taken into custody for questioning, they said.

The body was sent to the Government hospital.