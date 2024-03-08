30th Year Of Isha Mahashivratri Themed On “Kashi” Starts With A Bang In Presence Of Sadhguru, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru not only inspiring young people to practice but also inspiring them to take Yoga to all corners of the world: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Last year, over 140 million people participated in Isha Mahasivarathri. This year estimated to cross 200 million: Sadhguru

Decor of Adiyogi is themed on ancient City Of Kashi and its majestic ghats this year

https://x.com/SadhguruJV/status/1766119016069025831?t=Eh3CWxret6OGzuY7Dfz0fg&s=09

It is our honor and privilege to welcome the Hon’ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar to Isha Yoga Center. Our gratitude to him for accepting our invitation to celebrate #Mahashivratri with us. -Sg @VPIndia