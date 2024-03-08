  • Download mobile app
09 Mar 2024, Edition - 3161, Saturday
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

  • I’ll give it to you in writing, BJP is going to create history in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Nilgiri and Erode: BJP leader Annamalai
  • VCK , an ally of DMK gets two sets , one in Vizhupuram and the other in Chidambaram
  • Those involved in crime should not be addressed with a nick name : Chennai Additional Sessions Court.
  • Kerala govt launches first ever Govt OTT platform C Space. This space will screen award winning Malayalam movies, short films and documentaries
Travel

Coimbatore

30th Year Of Isha Mahashivratri Themed On “Kashi” Starts With A Bang In Presence Of Sadhguru, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Covai Post Network

March 8, 2024

Share

Sadhguru not only inspiring young people to practice but also inspiring them to take Yoga to all corners of the world: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Last year, over 140 million people participated in Isha Mahasivarathri. This year estimated to cross 200 million: Sadhguru

Decor of Adiyogi is themed on ancient City Of Kashi and its majestic ghats this year

https://x.com/SadhguruJV/status/1766119016069025831?t=Eh3CWxret6OGzuY7Dfz0fg&s=09

It is our honor and privilege to welcome the Hon’ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar to Isha Yoga Center. Our gratitude to him for accepting our invitation to celebrate #Mahashivratri with us. -Sg @VPIndia

