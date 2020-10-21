314 new cases, one death in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 314 new Covid-19 positive cases the total count in the district rose to 40,690 and one death took the toll to 527 today.

Of the total, 36,411 patients were discharged and 3,752 were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 108 cases took the total to 9,396 of which 8,365 were discharged and 916 under treatment. With two deaths, toll rose to 115.

Salem recorded 198 fresh cases, taking the tally to 25,694 of which 23,360 were discharged and 1,938 undergoing treatment., Two deaths took the total death to 396.

With 120 new cases, Tirupur total gone to 11,558 and 1,108 patients are under treatment, after discharging 10,279. The death toll remained at 171, it said.