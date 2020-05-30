37 fresh cases in Salem taking the total to 144

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There is a sudden spurt of 37 Covid-19 positive cases in Salem today taking the total positive cases to 144 from 107 yesterday.

While 23 positive cases were through contact, the remaining were from other states or International returnees, which include one each from Assam and Delhi, five from Gujarat, two from Karnataka and one from Madhya Pradesh, two from Maharashtra.

Of the positive cases 16 were female.

Of the 144 cases 45 were discharged and the remaining 99 are undergoing treatment.

However, no cases were reported from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris.

Of the 2,127 air passengers arrived at Coimbatore by 25 flights so far, seven were tested positive.