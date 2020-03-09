37 girl students given scholarship by Coimbatore realtor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility activity, Casagrand, a leading real estate company, Monday provided scholarship for 37 girl students here Monday.

The initiative was the part of its plan to provide scholarship to 200 deserving and poor girl students by 2021, Casagrand Senior Vice President Coimbatore Zone, P K Karthikeyan said. The girl students who received the scholarship, a total valued at over Rs.5.4 lakh belonged to nine colleges in and around the city, he said.

The company will choose students from Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore in 2021, and the initiative was conceptualised to provide financial support to bright women students in order to fulfill their dreams, Karthikeyan said.

Managing Trustee and Correspondent SSVM Institutions, Manimekalai Mohan handed over the scholarship the students.