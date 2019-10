Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 39-year old man was on Saturday electrocuted, while attempting to switch on light in his house in Nilambur in the city.

According to police, Gopalasami, an private firm employee, touched the switch board in the early hours and was thrown out, following electrocution.

The surprised inmates of the house immediately took him to the Government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Sulur police are investigating.