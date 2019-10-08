40 devotees caught in the flood water rescued

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: At least 40 devotees were marooned in flood waters in Bhavani River near Mettupalayam, some 40 Kms from here Tuesday.

The devotees from various places have visited the famous Vana Bhadrakaliyamman temple, on the occasion of the auspicious Vijayadasami.

About 40 persons were taking a dip in the knee deep water of the river.

Suddenly there was a flush of water, following release of surplus water from nearby Pilloor dam.

All the devotees were marooned and hearing the screams public and police made attempts to rescue one by one. All of them were rescued after the arrival of Fire and Rescue personnel, police said.