  • Download mobile app
03 Sep 2020, Edition - 1878, Thursday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • More special trains being planned, says railway ministry
  • Pakistan round-up: No Indian lawyer for Jadhav, Saeed’s aides convicted & more
  • Delhi HC holds physical courts after 5-month gap with mixed response from lawyers
  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

40-year old Bodhi tree replanted in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2020

Coimbatore : Casagrand, a leading builders, has saved a 40 year old Peepal Bodhi Satva Tree popularly known as The Bodhi Tree by replanting it in the city.

The tree was uprooted from a location near Alvernia Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Trichy Road in order to make a smooth way for ongoing bridge construction and road extension work
.
The precious tree was uprooted safely by using an earth mover, involving few workers to ensure that the roots were intact, a company release said.

An environmentalist NGO, OSAI assisted to relocate the tree.

The damaged leaves of the tree were finely chopped in order to save the tree.

The tree has been planted at CASAGRAND Aqua site and the company will take care of the tree by using proper methods which include watering and fertilizing, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿