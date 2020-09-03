40-year old Bodhi tree replanted in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Casagrand, a leading builders, has saved a 40 year old Peepal Bodhi Satva Tree popularly known as The Bodhi Tree by replanting it in the city.

The tree was uprooted from a location near Alvernia Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Trichy Road in order to make a smooth way for ongoing bridge construction and road extension work

.

The precious tree was uprooted safely by using an earth mover, involving few workers to ensure that the roots were intact, a company release said.

An environmentalist NGO, OSAI assisted to relocate the tree.

The damaged leaves of the tree were finely chopped in order to save the tree.

The tree has been planted at CASAGRAND Aqua site and the company will take care of the tree by using proper methods which include watering and fertilizing, it said.