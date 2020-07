Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police seized 400 kgs of tobacco products banned in the State and arrested a resident of Koundampalayam in the city.

Based on a tip- off, police raided a house in Driver Colony in the early hours and found the contraband packed in gunny bags.

The value of the seizure was estimated to be Rs.two lakh.

Police arrested one Chandrasekhar, owner of the house,who allegedly supplied the products to various shops. Further investigations are on.