27 Apr 2020, Edition - 1749, Monday
Coimbatore

431 persons arrested, 360 vehicles seized in Coimbatore district      

Covai Post Network

April 27, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 431 persons were arrested and 360 vehicles seized across the district on charges of violating the section 144 on the first of the four-day complete lock down yesterday.

Police registered 375 cases in the process.

While 370 cases were booked  and 426 arrested and 357 vehicles seized in the rural limits, five persons were arrested after registering five case and three vehicles seized. 

In nearby Tirupur district, a total of 266 cases were registered and 226bvehicles seized after registering cases against 121 persons. In the city limits, 145 cases were registered and 122 motorcycles and a lorry were seized.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against 20 persons for jogging this morning in Tirupur limits. 

