28 Aug 2020, Edition - 1872, Friday
439 cases take tally to 13,398, death toll rose to 274 in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2020

Coimbatore : The district continue to witness increased spike of Covid-19 positive cases, as 439 cases were recorded today taking the total to 13,398, even as the death toll shot up to 274 with 11 deaths recorded.

Of the total, 3,325 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 102 fresh cases took to 2,620 of which 1,157 are under treatment. The district reported one death taking the toll to 64.

Salem also reported high count with 413 new cases, the total went up to 9,379 of which 3,031 are under treatment and with five deaths, the toll went up to 126 so far.

Tirupur reported 96 cases today, taking the tally to 2,339 out of which 634 are undergoing treatment. With two more deaths, total went up to 59, it said.

