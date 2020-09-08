  • Download mobile app
08 Sep 2020, Edition - 1883, Tuesday
Coimbatore

446 fresh cases, total count 19,948 in Coimbatore, Salem crosses 13,000

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2020

Coimbatore : The district today reported 446 Covid-19 positive cases taking the count tally to 19,948 and no death was reported.

Of the total, 4,032 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

With 121 fresh cases, the total count in Erode rose to 4,082 out of which 1,073 are under treatment and with two deaths the toll rose to 52 so far.

Salem reported 164 cases and total count touched 13,005 of which 2,358 are undergoing treatment. Six deaths were recorded in the district taking the toll to 194.

With 142 new cases, Tirupur tally went up to 3,792, of which 1,285 are undergoing treatment.

