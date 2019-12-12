  • Download mobile app
45 buildings on encroached land demolished in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 12, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 12 : The officials of city corporation today removed 45 buildings constructed on the banks of Noyyal in Karumbukadai in the city.

Amid tight police security, the officials used earth movers to bring down the illegal constructions, for which the corporation had issued eviction notices.

Since the encroachers continued to occupy the building, the officials took immediate steps and brought the buildings down, as nearly 20 feet in the area was illegally used for them, official sources said.

