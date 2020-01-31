48-day elephant camp concludes, elephants sent off by ministers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With three Tamil Nadu ministers flagging off 28 elephants to their respective temples and mutts the 12th edition of

Elephant Rejuvenation Camp concluded Friday at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, about 45 Kms from here.

A total of 26 elephants from various temples and mutts of Tamil Nadu and two from Puducherry participated in the 48-day camp, which began on the banks of River Bhavani on December 15.

As the camp concluded Friday, Forest minister, Dindigul Srinivasan, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani and HR and CE Minister,

Sevur Ramachandran flagged off the elephants, which were taken in trucks to their respective destinations.

The camp was the brain child of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and became annual feature from 2003 and from 2011 the camp is being organised at Thekkampatti, Srinivasan said.

The chief Minister, K Palanisamy had allocated over Rs.1.45 crore for the camp this year, he said.

With the instructions from the medical team both from animal husbandry and health department, the elephants were given necessary nutritious food, shower bath and a special treatment of oil massage to the feet of the elephant, Velumani said.