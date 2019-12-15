48-day rejuvenation camp for elephant begins

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 12th Edition of Annual Rejuvenation Camp for temple and mutt elephants began Sunday at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, about 45 Kms from here.

Organised by HR and CE Department of Tamil Nadu, 28 elephants are participating in the 48-day camp on the banks of River Bhavani and was

inaugurated by its Commissioner, K Panindra Reddy.

Two more elephants from Puducherry are expected to join the camp in a day or two, official sources said.

All types of nutritious and healthy foods, top class treatment for ailments will be provided to the elephants, which will be provided with a walking corridor and bathing places in the river, to ease their mental stress and physically fine tuned.

A sum of Rs.1.5 crore will be the expenses for the camp, which will conclude on February one, they said.