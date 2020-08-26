50 women lay siege of ACC unit in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 50 women in and around the ACC Cement factory in Madukkarai on the outskirts today laid siege to the company protesting against the functioning of unit even during lock down.

The women from Kurumbampalayam complained that the dust and smoke emanating from the factory was creating health hazards to the nearby areas and residents, particulary children.

Despite complaints, no authorities cared to take action and as a last resort, the women were laying siege of the unit to bring the attention of the powers that be and also district administration.

However, they were stopped by a few workers, leading to the arrival of police personnel, who asked the management to tackle the issue, even as the majority of the workers residing in nearby areas were not complaining.

