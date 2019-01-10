  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2019
Coimbatore

55-year old peepal tree, facing axe for flyover, replanted

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2019

Coimbatore : A 55-year old Peepal tree, facing axefrom highway authorities in the city, got a new lease of life, after it was transplanted to another safer place.

The historical Peepal tree was relocated from Pollachi main road to Eachanari on the outskirts some two years ago, after intervention of Save Western Ghats Committee, an NGO.

With the road getting widened to construct a fly over on the highway, the removal of the tree has become essential and a committee member, Syed Kattuva was sounded by the authorities on Tuesday night.

An upset Syed approached some philanthropists and industrialists, who are busy celebrating Kovai Vizha and took up the issue. They then decided to get the tree transplanted, a Committee release said.

The operation started around 1 pm on Wednesday using a huge crane, tipper and trailer lorries and a JCB guided by Syed and with the cooperation of higher officials from National High Way Authority of India (NHAI).

After a 5 hours of struggle the tree was removed along with roots and it was loaded to a trailer lorry with help of crane and transported to a nearby residential area reserve site belong to the City Corporation at Ayyappa Nagar.

The 55-year old Peepal got a new place and replanted into a 12 foot deep pit with 15 foot wide 15 foot long, along with manures and one load of native soil, with residents readily accepting it, the release said.

