550 fresh cases in Coimbatore, total 32,620, with 8 deaths toll rose to 444

Coimbatore : With 550 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 32,620 and eight deaths took the toll to 444 today.

Of the total, 27,116 were discharged after recovery and 5,060 under treatment at various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

Erode reported 145 fresh cases taking the total affected to 6,921 of which 5,720 were discharged and 1,110 under treatment. With two deaths the toll rose to 91.

In Salem, 341 cases took the tally to 19,979 of which 16,897 were discharged and 2,753 under treatment. Recording three deaths the toll touched 329.

With 192 fresh cases, Tirupur total rose to 8,373 of which 1,615 are under treatment after discharging 6,621 patients. The death toll stood at 137, it said.