16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
58 prisoners appear for SSLC examinations in Coimbatore jail
Covai Post Network
March 16, 2018
Coimbatore : As many as 58 under trials and prisoners are appearing for the Standard X examinations in the Central Jail here.
While 51 from the prison are appearing for the examinations, seven were brought from Salem Central Jail for the exams which began today.
A total 33,580 students were appearing for the examination in 108 centres in the Coimbatore education district and 7,385 in 39 centres in Pollachi education district, official sources said.
About 2,024 private candidates are also appearing for the exams in these centres, they said. District Collector T N Hariharan visited some of the centres