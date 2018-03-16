58 prisoners appear for SSLC examinations in Coimbatore jail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As many as 58 under trials and prisoners are appearing for the Standard X examinations in the Central Jail here.

While 51 from the prison are appearing for the examinations, seven were brought from Salem Central Jail for the exams which began today.

A total 33,580 students were appearing for the examination in 108 centres in the Coimbatore education district and 7,385 in 39 centres in Pollachi education district, official sources said.

About 2,024 private candidates are also appearing for the exams in these centres, they said. District Collector T N Hariharan visited some of the centres