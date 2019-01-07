  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2019, Edition - 1273, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC to deliver the verdict on the CBI Vs CBI Case tomorrow
  • Asom Gana Parishad pulls out of the NDA in Assam
  • Fake news a larger agenda to weaken India: Rajyavardhan Rathore
  • Indians settled abroad get PM Modi’s invite for Kumbh, R-Day
  • Gadkari is waiting for hung Lok Sabha in 2019: Sanjay Raut
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts in Lok Sabha RafaleFight
  • Pankaja Munde, BJP has said that she won’t be entering Mantralaya until Dhangar community is given reservation
  • MGNREGA in doldrums due to BJP government’s neglect: P Chidambaram
  • Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri briefs media after the historic win
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a statement on HAL contract in Lok Sabha
Travel

Coimbatore

5th Tamilnadu International Balloon Festival Pollachi, from Jan 13

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2019

Coimbatore : The 5th Edition of Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF 2019) is beginning at nearby Pollachi from January 13.

The Brain Child of Benedict Savio of Global Media Box, the 3-day TNIBF 2019 is organized in association with The Slaves Restaurant and Support of Department of Tourism, Tamil Nadu.

The Balloon Festival will feature ten hot air balloons from eight countries.

This year’s special attraction will be special Shape Balloons White CAT from Germany , Ice Cream from Belgium , Angry Birds from USA.

A musical fest with performances by the likes of actor, singer Andrea & Band on the inaugural day among the various other innovative food pop ups and a dedicated Kids Carnival are other attractions of the event.

TNIBF is expected to be the largest crowd-puller in Pollachi’s tourism calendar, thousands of people are expected to flock-in with families to witness the stunning sights of hot air balloons take flight, Benedict said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿