5th Tamilnadu International Balloon Festival Pollachi, from Jan 13

Coimbatore : The 5th Edition of Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF 2019) is beginning at nearby Pollachi from January 13.

The Brain Child of Benedict Savio of Global Media Box, the 3-day TNIBF 2019 is organized in association with The Slaves Restaurant and Support of Department of Tourism, Tamil Nadu.

The Balloon Festival will feature ten hot air balloons from eight countries.

This year’s special attraction will be special Shape Balloons White CAT from Germany , Ice Cream from Belgium , Angry Birds from USA.

A musical fest with performances by the likes of actor, singer Andrea & Band on the inaugural day among the various other innovative food pop ups and a dedicated Kids Carnival are other attractions of the event.

TNIBF is expected to be the largest crowd-puller in Pollachi’s tourism calendar, thousands of people are expected to flock-in with families to witness the stunning sights of hot air balloons take flight, Benedict said.