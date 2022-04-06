6 Days of celebrating Arts & Crafts of India CRAFT BAZAAR 2022 Opens Today (From 6th – 11th April 2022)

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – “Craft Council of Tamilnadu” an NGO in its 35th year of existence, working for the upliftment of Craftsmen in Tamil Nadu. It is affiliated to the Crafts Council of India, Chennai, which in turn is affiliated to the World Crafts Council. Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN) has been instrumental in bringing out documentation of temple jewellery and house hold articles and the Documentation and Publication of the art of Garland making. CCTN has been associated in Product Development with Stone Crafts men, Palm leaf craft Craftsmen and Sheet Metal crafts men.

CCTN through CRAFTS BAZAAR provides a platform to the crafts people (Both textiles and handicrafts) from all over India to exhibit and sell their wares. This Craft Bazaar translates into action our main objective of existence, which is to show case craft and give a free platform for crafts men to exhibit their wares to a large customer/consumer base. This year there are over 100 stalls from All Over India.

The bazaar is to be held at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avinashi Road, from 6th to 11th April 2022 (6 Days) 10.30 a.m to 8 p.m.

In the exhibition hall all shops Accept All Debit / Credit Cards / UPI. Parking facility also arranged for customer convenient.

The following is the list of products on sale at the Bazaar

Tie & Dye & Batik sarees / Materials, Kantha & Other Hand Embroidered Sarees / Suits, Pochampalli & Mangalgiri Sarees & Dress Materials, Maheshwari Sarees / Materials, Crochet & Lace Goods, Bagru Sarees, Terracotta, Metal & Bead Jewellery, Tussar Silks, Natural Fiber Products, Silk Mats and Hand Made Baskets, Rajasthani Juties, Jute Chappals, Leather Chappals , Punjabi Juties & Kolhapuri Chappals, Crystal and Cut Glass, Glass Pendants & Earrings, Lacquerware Products and Stone Craft, Dry Flower, Sea Shell Handi Crafts and Dhokra Metal Items, Kalamkari, Madhubani & Miniature Painting, Guruvayur Mural Paintings, Handmade Designer Durries, Carpets, Chikankari & Zari Work, Artistic Leather Bags, Tribal Hand Embroidery, Orissa Silks & Cottons, Lac Thread & Bead Bangles etc.. Semi Precious Jewellery, Dokra Ornaments, Wood & Sandalwood Carving, Kurtis, Kurtas & Suits, Maheshwari Sarees, Phad, Pichwai, Kawad, Pattanchitra Paintings, Sanji Art, Terracotta & Black Pottery, Jute Footwear, Bags etc..

The Craft Bazaar was inaugurated by Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara, Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation in the Presence of Craft Council of Tamilnadu Office Bearers, Members and exhibitors.