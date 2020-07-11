71 fresh cases in Coimbatore. 136 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 71 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Coimbatore district today, taking the total affected persons to 1,142.

With one patient discharged, 812 persons are undergoing treatment in the city, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 42 fresh cases, including three imported, and 188 patients are under treatment after discharging 175 persons from the total of 369.

Nilgiris reported one fresh case taking the tally till date to 179 and 109 are undergoing treatment, it said.

Salem reported a whopping 136 cases, including four imported ones, taking the tally to 1,767 and total patients under treatment are 1,057.

With six fresh cases reported in Tirupur, the total went up to 294 and 125 are under treatment.

While Coimbatore reported eight deaths, Erode six, Nilgiris one, Salem seven and Tirupur two so far. it said.