Udhagamandalam: As many as 76 Covid positive cases were recorded in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

With this and 20 from Monday’s list being shifted to other districts,the total now stands at 1989.

Of the new infections twelve are from Katteri and surroundings,ten hail from Coonoor, eight belong to Thooratty and six are from Kallakorai. Nearly all of them were contacts of persons who were already infected.