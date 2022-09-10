7UP®PARTNERS WITH AIRTEL INDIAAND LAUNCHES REFRESH BEFORE YOU RECHARGE CAMPAIGN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ringing in the festive season with a refreshing offer for its consumers, 7UP® has unveiled an all new TVC to mark PepsiCo India’srecent partnership announcement with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”). With this offer, consumersnow have the chance to get discount on Airtelthanks App and get prepaid recharge worth INR 10 to INR 20* on every purchase of 7UP® PET bottles. The fun new TVC features the quirky, curly haired mascot Fido Dido to announce the latest offering.

In the opening scene, a boy idles time at a restaurant, his phone has a FIDO DIDO© cover. When he attempts to make a recharge on the Airtel Thanks app, FIDO pops out of the cover and presses the locks button. The guy is taken aback by the prank and finds FIDO pointing to turn over and see the refreshing 7UP®️ bottle with the waiter. Zooming into the packaging the boy finally understands the exciting new offer of getting a discount on his Airtel recharge. Thus, putting the focus on how 7UP® enables refreshmentalong with convenience, making the occasion more beneficial for the consumers.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “The refreshing offering in partnership with Airtel is a great match that will further compliment the experience of our consumers this festive season. The intent is to ensure more value and refreshment through this offer which will further make their celebrations more special.”

This offer* is valid on the purchase of 7UP® PET bottles ranging across 250ml, 500ml, 600ml, 750ml, 1.25L and 2.25L. The partnership will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. 7UP® is available in single/multi-serve packs across traditional and modern retail outlets as well as on select e-commerce platforms.

*T&C apply, link here – https://www.airtel.in/mobile/terms-conditions

How to avail the benefit

Pack MRP (INR) Airtel RC disc. (INR)

Pet 200ml/ 250ml/ 350ml/ 400ml 20 10

PET 500 / 600 ml 38 15

PET 750ml 40 15

PET 1.2 Ltr/ 1.25 Ltr 60 20

PET 1.75 Ltr/ 2 Ltr/ 2.25 Ltr 95 20

Airtel Prepaid consumers can redeem their 12-digit coupons on the Airtel Thanks app on a minimum recharge amount of INR 99. The offer can be availed up to a maximum of two times on every unique mobile number using two different Airtel codes on the purchase of two independent product packs of their preferred beverages. To avail the benefit, consumers can simply refer to the ‘Airtel’ code printed on the reverse side of the label of their beverage purchase, go to Airtel Thanks app – ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the code to claim the discount. The discount coupon will get added to the consumer’s account shorty after this. The offer is valid to be claimed till February 2023. Once claimed, the discount coupon will be available to the consumer for next 90 days or till consumption of the discount coupon, whichever is earlier.