8 kgs of silver articles, Rs.30,000 cash looted from Coimbatore temple

Coimbatore : Silver articles weighing about eight kgs and Rs.30,000 cash were found burgled from a temple in RS Puram in the city.

The priest who came to open the temple on Lingi Chetty Street, early today found the lock on the front gate opened using an iron string and also another grilled gate in similar manner, police said.

The miscreants gained entry into a room and opened an almirah and robbed eight kgs of silver articles, including ornaments and Rs.30,000 kept in it.

Senior police official rushed to the spot and carried out inspection. Further investigations are on, they said.