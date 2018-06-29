30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
- Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
- The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
- India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
- RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
8 kgs of silver articles, Rs.30,000 cash looted from Coimbatore temple
Covai Post Network
June 29, 2018
Coimbatore : Silver articles weighing about eight kgs and Rs.30,000 cash were found burgled from a temple in RS Puram in the city.
The priest who came to open the temple on Lingi Chetty Street, early today found the lock on the front gate opened using an iron string and also another grilled gate in similar manner, police said.
The miscreants gained entry into a room and opened an almirah and robbed eight kgs of silver articles, including ornaments and Rs.30,000 kept in it.
Senior police official rushed to the spot and carried out inspection. Further investigations are on, they said.