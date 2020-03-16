8 out of 10 tested negative for corona in Coimbatore, two reports awaited

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There was no corona virus case reported in the district and eight out of the 10 persons screened were tested negative, so far, the district collector, K Rajamani said Monday.

The samples of a man, who landed from Thailand and a woman from Qatar have been send for testing to Chennai and expected soon, Rajamani told reporters here.

All preventive measures have been taken to check the spread of the virus and not only the passengers but also the employees and the pubic who visited the International Airport were screened, he said.

Besides, medical teams were posted at check posts, bordering Kerala, where a few positive cases were reported, he said.

The students who are coming to the city college from Kerala, were asked to stay here only and the cooperation of respective colleges have been sought to accommodate them, Rajamani said.

As per the Tamil Nadu government order, almost all the malls and theatres were closed, he said adding that political parties and organisations and educational institutions were asked to avoid organising meetings of functions till the month end.

Rajamani had also warned of stringent action against the traders, who hoard the masks and sanitizers so that they can sell for double the prices.

Earlier, he inspected the awareness camp at the collectorate, where he distributed masks and sanitisers.

Meanwhile, banana trade was hit due to corona virus as the growers and merchants could not not send it to neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka.

The daily market at Mettupalayam witnessed only local buyers and other who transport to other states were missing, as the prices of major banana varieties like Nendran, Kathali declined.

Similarly, the auction, which was held on Sundays and Wednesday also witnessed lower off take registering only five tonnes as against 30 tonnes of raw bananas used for chips, Mettupalayam Banana Traders Association sources said .