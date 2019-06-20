9 trainee constables admitted to GH for treatment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nine trainee police constables have been admitted to the Government Hospital here with symptoms of viral fever.

According to official sources, four trainees in 4 Special Police battalion in Kovaipudur were suffering from fever two days ago and on information doctors and staff from Government Hospital organised a medical camp there.

Examination revealed that all the four were suffering from high viral fever and immediately shifted to the hospital, they said. .

During examination last night, the doctors found five more trainees had symptoms of viral fever and they too were admitted to the Government hospital. All the nine are now undergoing treatment in a special ward, the sources said Thursday

The health department officials inspected the premises and found the water in the tank was not fit for consumption. It was cleaned with the help of the corporation staff, they said.