98-year old woman among 14 tested positive in Covai

Coimbatore : A 98 year old female was among the 14 persons tested Covid-19 positive in the district today.

The old woman a resident of Lal Bahadur Colony, Peelamedu tested positive in a private hospital, where another 45-year old male from Raja Street also tested positive.

While six persons, including 8 and 9 year old boys from Chinniyampalayam, identified as the cluster after the death of Covid-19 positive man, a 28-year old female of Theethipalayam tested positive at a checkpost.

Two female, aged 70 and 50, hailing from Sirumugai and Kadamadai were tested positive, and 18 year old youth of S Pungampalayam of Karamadai tested positive due to high risk contacts.

Another 28-year old man hailing from Chokkampudur also tested positive due to high risk contact.