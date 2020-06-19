  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2020, Edition - 1802, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India-China face-off: Ahead of PM’s all-party meet today, Rajnath Singh speaks to Oppn ‘to build consensus’.
  • Mukesh Ambani’s RIL becomes ‘net debt free’ by raising Rs 1.69 lakh crore
  • India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi to be held today
Travel

Coimbatore

98-year old woman among 14 tested positive in Covai

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2020

Coimbatore : A 98 year old female was among the 14 persons tested Covid-19 positive in the district today.

The old woman a resident of Lal Bahadur Colony, Peelamedu tested positive in a private hospital, where another 45-year old male from Raja Street also tested positive.

While six persons, including 8 and 9 year old boys from Chinniyampalayam, identified as the cluster after the death of Covid-19 positive man, a 28-year old female of Theethipalayam tested positive at a checkpost.

Two female, aged 70 and 50, hailing from Sirumugai and Kadamadai were tested positive, and 18 year old youth of S Pungampalayam of Karamadai tested positive due to high risk contacts.

Another 28-year old man hailing from Chokkampudur also tested positive due to high risk contact.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿