9th graduation day at KPRIET

With the celebration of 9th Graduation Day, the KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology (KPRIET) inaugurated India’s first of its kind Centre of Excellence in Robotics and Automation and has extended its collaborative measures with Intel to enrich students acumen on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The College and KPR Group Chairman, Dr. K.P. Ramasamy presided. Chief Guest, TAGA Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai, the Guests of Honor, Dr. Sibrandes Poppema, President and Vice Chancellor of Sunway University, Malaysia and Shri. Udaya Sankar, Deputy Director, NASSCOM and Principal, Dr. M. Akila spoke.

In his Graduation Address, Dr. Sibrandes Poppema lauded the establishment of KPRIET – Lucas Nülle Centre of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, for its the first of its kind that paves way for exploration and appreciated the efforts of management for funding a huge sum of Rs. 3.32 crores for the lab.

Mr. TAGA Masayuki focused on the need for strong rapport between India and Japan, and he pointed out the various opportunities that could enhance research and employment in Japan.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Udaya Kumar, Deputy Director, NASSCOM, elaborated on the enhancement of skillsets to become employable engineers.