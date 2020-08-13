A coveted honour for a Nilgiris Inspector

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: It was a pat on the back for a woman inspector of the Nilgiris on Thursday. Her skill in going about an investigation and in the process gaining high level recognition was appreciated by the Superintendent of Police,the Nilgiris Dr.V.Sasi Mohan.

The inspector Ms.A.Ponnammal who is now part of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the district had on 12.9.2017 ,while being part of the All Women Police Station in Coonoor, registered a case under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offence Act-2012.

Having taken up investigation,she had arrested the accused Jayakumar and sent him to judicial custody.

Following the chargesheet being filed on 13.2.2018,the case was accorded special status and the accused was convicted.

For having ensured,a quick hearing,through her meticulous investigation and getting a life term with a fine of Rupees 2000 for the convict, Ms.Ponnammal was honoured with the medal of the Union Home Minister.

She was reportedly the only officer, to be honoured in such a manner,from the West Zone, of which the Nilgiris is a part.