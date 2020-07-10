A dream come true in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: “An historical achievement”.

Describing it thus,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,on Friday,led the district in welcoming the work initiated on bringing into being a Government Medical College cum hospital in Ooty.

With the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr.Edappadi Palanisamy laying the foundation stone for the medical facility through a VIdeo Conference from the Secretariat in Chennai,the Collector pointed out that work on the Rs.447.32 crore project , will commence without delay at Indunagar near the erstwhile Hindustan Photo Films,over 40 acres including 25 acres acquired from the forest department and 15 acres from the Animal Husbandry department.

Staring that it was a milestone in the history of the Nilgiris district , she said that it comes as a boon to the Badagas,the tribals and others here.She profusely thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture in bringing a medical college to the Nilgiris.

With onlookers welcoming the commencement of work as a “dream come true”, distribution of sweets marked the occasion.