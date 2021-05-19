A helping hand extended to auto drivers

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: With their livelihood having been affected by the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the Corona virus, auto rickshaw drivers, in this vacation destination are being extended a helping hand by the district administration.

As many as 400 auto drivers gathered at the Additional Collectorate here today to receive essential items,to last about a month,from the

Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.The distribution was coordinated by the Regional Transport Officer Mr.Thiagarajan.

Later speaking to media persons Ms.Divya pointed out that the Nilgiris being a tourism district,is bound to be hit hard by such lockdowns, which necessitated the closure of tourist spots and the imposition of a ban on tourists. Stating that like many others auto drivers are, to a large extent, dependent on tourists for their livelihood, she said

that to help them tide over their immediate problems relating to food, supplies to last them about a month are being given. While 400 drivers had benefited today, 580 more will be extended the assistance tomorrow.

Arrangements have been made to help auto drivers in other parts of the district also.

Lamenting that the pandemic had subjected various sections of the society to considerable hardship, Ms.Divya exhorted Non Governmental Organisations and others to help them.

Regretting that the number of Covid positive cases was on the rise in the Nilgiris,the Collector appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities in checking the spread.