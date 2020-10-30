A project to be proud of at Coonoor

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: Citizens’ initiative. Having made a mark for themselves in this realm, citizens of Coonoor,the second largest hill station in the Blue Mountains,after Ooty, put their hands together on Friday to cheer a venture, which has taken them to greater heights.

Come to be regarded by a growing number of

persons as “owners pride and neighbours envy”, the venture,a solid waste management project,

celebrated its first birthday on Friday.

With sweets being distributed to mark the occasion,Dr.P.J.Vasanthan,a key member of the team that put the project together told The Covai Post that it was a day to look back with considerable pride and look ahead with a great deal of hope.

It was this day last year that the Waste Management Park at Ottupatrai in Coonoor, became functional after after the project was dedicated to the town by Ms.J. Innocent Divya,the Collector of Nilgiris..

The unit has been functioning as a Mixed Stream Processing Facility ever since, and has so far dealt with 8,70,603 kgs of Municipal Solid Waste, thanks to the co-operation extended by the Coonoor Municipality.

The Municipality and Clean Coonoor campaign,the moving force behind the project has managed to sort and recycle 3,23,518 kgs, and safely dispose the rest as per Pollution Control Board norms. But the picture isn’t as rosy as it may appear, Dr.Vasanthan lamented.

The bulk of the recyclable waste handled comprised plastics, around 1,32,474 kgs, representing nearly 40% of the total. Nearly 80% of the plastic waste was of low value, and which can only be disposed of by tertiary and quaternary recycling methods, which are not readily available everywhere.

Consumer awareness seems to be the need of the hour, for discouraging unnecessary plastic packaging that are hazardous, can go a long way in tackling the menace of plastic pollution.



Dr.Vasanthan said that Clean Coonoor is presently trying to set up a pyrolysis plant, and has also worked out an action plan, which will help to dispose the nearly 5 tonne load of plastic that is being generated on a daily basis within this district.

“We take this opportunity to thank the Municipal staff and officials, and the host of volunteers and well wishers, for all the help and cooperation extended,he added.