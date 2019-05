Covai Post Network

Ooty : Winning DMK candidate from Nilgiris reserve constituency, A Raja, Thursday termed the victory of BJP as ‘most dangerous’ for India.

Coming out of the counting centre, Raja, a former union telecom minister, told reporters that the people were going to witness the impact of BJP’s victory in the near future.

He attributed the victory for DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu to the ideology of ‘Periyar’ ( E V Ramasamy), Dravidian movement and also the secular fabric of the parties.