A safe and effective herbal sanitizer

Covai Post Network

With sanitizers having become an essential part of daily life the world over,a common topic of discussion in various places is,”how safe are they?”. This is particularly from the point of view that practically all of them use alcohol as a base. The widespread apprehension is that the regular use of such sanitizers will produce side effects and even lead to the onset of terminal ailments like cancer apart from causing blindness.

Following reports of contaminated alcohol being used in many of the brands,they have been banned here and abroad,especially in the United States of America.It has also been noted with a great deal of concern that such sanitizers are a direct source of fire threats.

A case in point is the recent fire accident in the ICU of a Covid hospital in Mumbai .Several patients died due to a fire caused by an alcohol based sanitizer .Something which was supposed to protect them ended up taking their lives.

Under the circumstances,an appropriate alternative will be a zero alcohol based herbal sanitizer.

Something like a laboratory tested and AYUSH certified,zero alcohol herbal sanitizer produced by tribal women in the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Manufactured with herbal essential oils the Aloe Vera Gel and water based formulation is non toxic, flame proof and kills 99.9% microbes including virus.

Most of the disease causing microbes are killed within 15 seconds and it gives protection for about one hour.

For further information contact..

Dr. Soundararajan

DayaSeva OPC Pvt Ltd

9445438876