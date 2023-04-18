A SUPER-DUPER REFRESHER WITH 7UP® AND ANIRUDH THIS SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In line with its commitment to refresh audiences this summer, 7UP®,the clear refreshing drink, has teamed up with celebrated singer and musical genius, Anirudh Ravichander as they come together for asuper-dupermusical which is all set to enthrall the audiences. Anirudh Ravichander, a multi-talented musician who has won numerous awards for his contributions to the music and film industries brings his unique style and peppy persona to 7UP®world to further refresh audiences through this music anthem.In the opening scene, the protagonist is stuck in gridlock on a hot, muggy day, and he notices that everyone around him looks exhausted. As the protagonist opens the 7UP® bottle in his bag to take a drink, the poster of Anirudh Ravichander on a 7UP® truck catches his eye, drawing his attention away from the traffic and the onslaught of vehicles. The scene shifts to the vehicle, where Anirudh is serenading th protagonist to the tune of the new 7UP® Super Duper Refresher commercial. As Anirudh sings, he takes on the personae of those in the audience, and the protagonist and the crowd at large soon join him in dancing and having a good time despite the oppressive heat. A splash of water creatively greets our hero as he unlocks the 7UP® truck, bringing him back to the real world and his 7UP® bottle. Now that the traffic has moved, the protagonist can see Anirudh wink from the billboard.

Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, " 7UP is committed to providing refreshing experiences and what could possibly be more refreshing than a Super-Duper Refresher anthem by none other than the musical genius, Anirudh. We are extremely excited to have him on board and can’t wait for the youth to start grooving to 7UP’s ultimate upliftment anthem this summer.”

An extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign, the new 7UP® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.