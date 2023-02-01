A two-day training workshop on Astronomy was held at Nehru Educational Institutions in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, Science Board and Tamil Nadu Astronomical Science Society.

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – A two-day workshop on Astronomy was organized by Nehru College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore and Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology at Tirumalayampalayam, Palakkad Road, Coimbatore. In this two-day training workshop was held with college students of Coimbatore district belonging to the Department of General Communication and Viscom to encourage students to write in their mother tongue Tamil by writing about scientific development.

Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of Nehru Group of Institution Dr. P.Krishnakumar presided over the function. Dr.T.V.Venkateswaran, New Delhi, Government of India, Vijnyan Prasar, Former Prime Minister advisor as special guest. and State Coordinator of Science Board Organization Mr. B. Sreekumar, Director of Aeronautical Engineering, Nehru College of Arts and Sciences and Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dr. A. Sankaran,Director PR of Nehru Group of Institutions Dr.A.Muralidharan, State Coordinator Mr. Manohar Coimbatore Astro Club President Ramesh presided over this two day training workshop.

A program called Science writting in Tamil was held for two days to encourage students to write in Tamil about the development of science in Tamil and the possible changes in the field of astronomy with the best experts on various topics. Apart from that, a two-day Astronomical Training Workshop was held with students from all over Tamil Nadu, engineers and researchers from every astro club and major institutions.

In this two day events, the program was conducted about the various achievements in space research in each field, various interpretations, new variations and new events. In addition to this, the students were given the opportunity to observe the comet at night and see what happens in the Jupiter through telescope directly with just the help of the workshop.