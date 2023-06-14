A world-class hypermarket is now in Tamil Nadu ; Lulu Hypermarket opens in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





On June 14, 2023, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa inaugurated the Lulu hypermarket in Kovai.

Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali said he was delighted with the tremendous response and support, plans further expansion in other parts of Tamil Nadu, including food processing units and international logistic centres.

Coimbatore: Leading retailer LuLu Group further strengthened its presence in South India with the grand opening of its world-class hypermarket in Coimbatore. It is billed as the biggest hypermarket in Tamil Nadu, with an amazing shopping experience. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja inaugurated the hypermarket in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali and other dignitaries.

‘’ Offering Lulu’s services in Tamil Nadu makes us very happy. The residents and visitors of Coimbatore now have access to a world-class retail environment with cutting-edge amenities. An international logistics hub for the export of food products, including a rice mill in Thanjavur, is also being planned.

Both directly and indirectly, 5000 people will get employment, and more local youths will be employed in our establishments, Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali said at the opening ceremony.

The new hypermarket is located at Lakshmi Mills Compound, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore. This is also the first venture of the Lulu Group in Tamil Nadu. It showcases a fresh food section comprising fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, hot and cold ready-to-eat food, and a live kitchen with separate veg and non-veg counters. All the necessities—home appliances, electronics, beauty products, and the most delicious products—are to be made available under one roof. These fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products are sourced directly from the farmlands of Tamil Nadu. They also feature the widest choice of world-class brands at the fairest prices and offer a whole world of shopping with a good selection of brands and product lines under one roof.

The new hypermarket is the direct result of the MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu government following the earlier meeting of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali in Abu Dhabi.

International logistics centres and food processing units are also planned at multiple regions in the state for the export of agricultural and food products.

Lulu Group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and runs its flagship retail chain of Lulu hypermarkets and supermarkets in GCC countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, Lulu Executive Director, Anand Ram AV, Lulu India and Oman Director, Saifee Rupawala, CEO, M.A Nishad, Lulu India CEO, Rejith Radhakrishnan Nair, Lulu India COO and other top officials