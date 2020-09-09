  • Download mobile app
09 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Abandoned by family,buried by friends

D.Radhakrishnan

September 9, 2020

Udhagamandalam: RC Colony,a predominantly working class neighbourhood near Finger Post in Ooty was in focus on Wednesday.

Residents of the area came in for praise for having voluntarly organised the burial of a man’s body allegedly abandoned by his family.

Enquiries revealed that Sathish,an autorickshaw driver,aged about 50 of RC Colony had died,reportedly due to natural causes.

However,his family had suspected Corona to be the cause and shied away from performing the rituals and laying him to rest.

On learning about this,other residents of RC Colony, many autorickshaw drivers and residents of the nearby VC Colony had taken upon themselves the task of burying the body.

Witnessed by hundreds Sathish was bid farewell.
The residents pointed out that it was a humanitarian gesture for one who had lived with them

