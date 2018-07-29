About 3,000 students participate in inter-state yoga competition

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The 12th edition of Inter State Varahi Mystic Yoga competition held here witnessed participation of nearly 3,000 students, today.

The students from over 300 schools across the States and Districts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala participated in the competition organised by Sri Mahasanketha Trust.

The event was categorized under Group A ,B ,C,D ,E F, G and Special category, which was for the students who have been practicing yogar at least 5 years, as Trust release said here.

The event has over 50 qualified yoga trainers and practitioners as judges and every student received a certificate for participation and Institutions also get recognition for increased participation, it said.

It was a well rounded event as its formally designed by the master Sri Saktha Manikanda Swamigal and thee event helps the practitioners, students and practice together on flexibility, persistance and Neuro muscular co-ordination and relaxation. the release said.