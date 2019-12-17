  • Download mobile app
17 Dec 2019
Coimbatore

ABVP appeals to students not to fall prey to the evil designs of anti-nationals

Covai Post Network

December 17, 2019

Coimbatore : ABVP today appealed to the Student community to not fall prey to the evil designs of the anti-national elements and also political parties on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The act was brought to uphold the security and safety and also sovereignty of India and anti-nationals were spreading false information about this for their political interests, ABVP said in a release.

It requested the Government to organise seminar in colleges to create awareness about CAA and one such  workshop was organised in Government Arts College here. 

