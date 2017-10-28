ABVP march against CPM ‘terror’ in Kerala capital on Nov 11

Accusing CPM in Kerala of killing those who raised voice against its rule or ideology, ABVP leaders today said thousands of students from across the country will assemble in Thiruvananthapuram on November 11 to raise their voice against ‘communist terror’.

The CPM was indulging in violence and brutality if any dissent was shown towards their misrule and ideology, ABVP national general secretary Vinay Bidre told mediapersons here.

The party has been conducting ‘cold-blooded murders’ against its political opponents in Kerala, especially when it was in power and nine Muslims and over 200 RSS/BJP workers have died ‘fighting communist terror’, he said.

Over 1 lakh ABVP activists were expected to take part in the ‘Chalo Kerala’ march, Bidre said.

On whether the organisation would seek support of other parties or organisations, he said that at present ABVP was ‘single handedly capable of tackling such attacks’.