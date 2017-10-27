27 Oct 2017, Edition - 836, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Coimbatore

ACC Cements fined Rs.3 lakh following dengue inspection drive at premises

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017
The district administration today imposed a fine of Rs.three lakh to the ACC management in Madukkarai on the outskirts, for violating dengue regulations in the staff quarters.

During inspection meant to identify the mosquito breeding spots, water was found stagnating around the quarters and also the place was not kept clean, official sources said.

Besides imposing a fine of Rs.three lakh, the administration also issued stern warning of taking serious action, if the situation continued, they said.

Meanwhile, during a review meeting, the district collector, T N Hariharan said that the administration was taking steps to prevent spread of the mosquitoes on war footing.

Seeking public cooperation, he asked the residents to make it a point to clean sumps and tanks storing water on Saturdays and Sundays, so that there was no no possibility of larvaes breeding.

To facilitate the cleaning, it was decided to release drinking water only in the afternoon on these days.

