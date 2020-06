Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 17: An accused lodged in the Central Jail on charges of extorting money from a trader in Maniyakarampalayam was today detained under Goondas act.

Senthil of Chinnavedampatti, was arrested recently for extortion of Rs.1,000 from a petty shop owner. Since he has four murder cases, two attempt to murder cases,the City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran ordered his detention under Goondas Act,considering his criminal background. The order was served on him in the jail.